President Yoweri Museveni has recalled former Chief of Military Intelligence Maj. Gen. Abel Kandiho from South Sudan and appointed him police Joint Chief of Staff.

Kandiho who hadn’t reported for duty has switched roles with Maj. Gen. Jack Bakasumba. Gen. Bakasumba will now head to South Sudan as a Military Attaché.

Kandiho has been placed under economic sanctions by the United States for allegedly violating human rights. However, Gen. Kandiho denies the allegations.