The Vice Chancellor of Makerere University, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe has suspended twelve students for taking part in a strike over online lectures.

Several students on Monday went on strike to oppose the university’s decision regarding the decision to proceed with the blended mode of teaching and learning, despite the full reopening of the economy.

The University Management received reports of bullying of freshers by some continuing students. This bullying was in the form of forced jogging, physical assault and use of offensive or profane language. The same individuals also destroyed university property in an attempt to get the freshers out of their rooms.

Stories Continues after ad

“This morning, a group of around 20 students disrupted classes and engaged in other acts of hooliganism. I have suspended twelve (12) of those students who were identified and I will suspend all the others once they are identified,” Professor Barnabas Nawangwe noted.

“Six (6) students were involved in bullying freshers, physical assault and destruction of University property. In this regard, three (3) students have been suspended, while three (3) students have received warning letters.”

Nawangwe re-affirmed that Makerere University observes a zero-tolerance policy towards bullying and any other form of assault, as well as destruction of University property. The unruly behavior is a contravention of the Makerere University Students Regulations 2015, 8 (9) (b) (III) and (iv) as well as 9 (a) and (b).

The Vice Chancellor stated in his press release that the decision to continue with the blended mode of teaching and learning was taken before the full reopening of the economy. Therefore, all arrangements for the first semester and subsequent approvals by Senate and Council were made against this background.

Nawangwe added that the University considers the health and safety of students and staff as priority number one. “There is nothing more valuable than life. After losing four senior members of staff to COVID-19 we must be very cautious,” he said.

“I wish to once again re-assure all our stakeholders that the University Management will continue to enforce disciplinary measures against some students who engage in this unacceptable behavior,” he said.

Nawangwe encouraged all students to strongly desist all attempts to disrupt University activities, under the pretext of demanding full reopening of the University.