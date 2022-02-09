The international Court of Justice has ordered Uganda to pay DR Congo $325 million as reparations for damages caused by the Ugandan troops in eastern Congo over two decades ago.

The judgement was made by the court on Wednesday after many years of the slow case that was filed by DRC in 2004.

Uganda was accused of plundering Congo resources and killing Congolese in the two wars when Uganda invaded Congo the then Zaire in early 2000s.

History of the DRC-Uganda reparations case

Congo first brought the case before the court in 1999.

In 2005 the ICJ ruled Uganda had to pay compensation for invading Congo in a war that left hundreds of thousands of people dead and displaced millions.

At its height, the conflict drew in nine African countries, with Uganda and Rwanda backing rebel forces against the government in Kinshasa.

The Hague-based court ordered the Uganda and DRC to negotiate reparations, but could not reach an agreement.

In 2015 the DRC took the case back to the ICJ for a final decision on the amount of compensation.

The DRC told the court it wanted more than $11 billion in reparations.

Uganda said it could ruin its economy.

The ICJ rules in disputes between countries, and its decisions are final and cannot be appealed.