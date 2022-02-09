Ugandan novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija has fled to exile.

In a Facebook post, the writer said that the magistrate can now put the passport in his dock and try it, as he was not going to ever “face him again.”

Kakwenza was out of prison on bail on charges of offensive communication, contrary to Section 25 of the computer misuse act 2011. He was arrested from his Kisaasi home after a three days twitter feud with supporters of UPDF Land forces commander Muhoozi Kainerugaba. He was detained at unknown military facility where he was subjected to all forms of torture.

During his bail application, his passport was retained by the court as a condition for bail so that he could not travel abroad.

The Chief Magistrate, Douglas Singiza ruled that there was no urgent need for Kakwenza to get treatment abroad as he could be treated in the country.

Kakwenza’s destination has not yet been known.