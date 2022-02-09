Opposition MPs are set to move a motion to censure the Minister of Security Maj. Gen. (Rtd ) Jim Muhwezi over continuous torture and abduction of people in the country. The MPs’ bid to censure the Security Minister was revealed by the Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga.

The MPs’ decisions come amidst reports of torture of Ugandan Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabasaijja and Mr. Samuel Masereka, the Kasese District National Unity Platform (NUP) Registrar.

The two were allegedly tortured by security agencies upon arrest. Narrating his ordeal, Masereka said he was arrested by Police and later handed to Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI). He accused CMI of detaining him for three weeks, beating and punching him on a daily basis.

Kakwenza was nabbed from his Kisaasi home after a three days twitter feud with supporters of UPDF Land forces commander Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Kakwenza averred that Muhoozi’s supporters were allegedly bullying him for criticizing President Yoweri Museveni. He was detained at unknown military facility where he was subjected to all forms of torture. After two weeks, the Author was paraded before Buganda road and leveled with charges of offensive communication, contrary to Section 25 of the computer misuse act 2011.

Various organisations have since condemned the inhuman acts noting that arbitrary arrest of people by security services, holding them in ungazetted places of detention for prolonged periods of time, torturing them, not bringing them before a court within the mandatory time limits, are violations of Uganda’s national legislation, regional and international commitments as well as specific Presidential guidelines.

Speaking at parliament, Mpuuga said they have lodged an official notice to the clerk to Parliament and the Office of the Deputy Speaker received it.

“We believe the minister of security has abdicated his responsibility and that has resulted into forced disappearances, arbitrary arrests and detentions, continued torture. We find him unfit to continue occupying that sensitive office. By the end of tomorrow, we will have the documents for the censure moving for members too append their signatures,” Mpuuga said.

The LoP said they resolved that at every constituency, a register will be available, citizens will register their complaints; a disappearance, detained without being produced in court.