The National Cross Country Championships is scheduled for this weekend Saturday, February 12, 2022 in Tororo, with races that are expected to electrify the Eastern town.

World beaters who have previously tested their athletics strength at the Cross Country races that takes place at the Tororo Golf Club, will be facing off in what is likely to be a sparkling show that has also attracted Djibouti, Tanzania, South Sudan runners, giving the Championships an international status.

Tokyo 3000m steeplechase Olympic Champion Peruth Chemutai (Police), Uganda Wild Authority pair in 5,000m National Record holder Sarah Chelangat and U-20 5000m bronze medalist Chesang Prisca will be among the stars battling for national honours in the senior Women 10km race and places for the Africa Cross Country Championships due March this year in Mozambique.

Other contenders include 2019 World Cross Country 4th finisher Chebet Racheal Zena (Prisons), Olympian Mercyline Chelangat, Chebet Scarlet, and Chemusto Janat (Police) to mention a few.

A gigantic clash is also expected in the senior men’s category, with a strong field comprising 10km senior men defending champion Hosea Kiplangat (Prisons) teammates, Marathon Record holder Chemonges Filex, Olympian Kissa Stephen and 2019 Standard Chartered Nairobi Half Marathon Champion, Andrew Kwemoi (Arua) lining up among many other contenders.

The U20 (8km) event especially the men category is bound to electrify because of the usual unpredictability of top performances at the annual national cross country that has become the sauce span where Ugandan talents are cooked before being served to the rest of the world.

The championships has so far attracted over 500 runners registered online who will be battling for team (club), individual and National honors, inclusive of prize money.

The Men’s senior race (10km) has registered the biggest number of 183 entries followed by U20 men (8km) 135, U20 women (6km) 84 and senior women (10km) 47 competitors respectively.

The National Cross Country championships has also attracted new comers which include Namayingo District, Bugweri District, Lyantonde District, Busia District and clubs, Hared Petroleum, UCU, Gulu University, JOCDE and Coach to Coach.