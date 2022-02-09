The Venerable Gaddie Akanjuna has been elected the next Bishop of Kigezi Diocese. He will be consecrated and enthroned as Bishop on 26th June 2022 at St. Peter’s Cathedral, Rugarama. He will succeed the Rt. Rev. George Bagamuhunda.

Ven. Akanjuna was born 10th August 1962. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education and a Diploma of Theology from Uganda Christian University, and a Certificate in Theology from Bishop Barham Divinity College.

Ven. Akanjuna was born again in 1988. At the time, he was very sick, and the Lord convicted him and said, “If you die, you will not be accepted into eternity.” He said, “I knew that I needed to repent of my immorality and sins.” The following Sunday, he said, “I went to our local church and made an open confession before the congregation. The day I confessed my sins, I experienced joy that I had never experienced. Jesus Christ totally changed me.”

Ven. Akanjuna is currently serving as an Archdeacon, based at All Saints’ Church, Kabale. He has served in several Archdeaconries as an Archdeacon, as a parish priest, and as a Teacher.

Ven. Akanjuna is married to Jackline Charity and the Lord has blessed them with children.

The election was made by the House of Bishops of the Church of Uganda sitting at Lweza Training and Conference Centre on 9th February 2022.