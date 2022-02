The Mbale Central Police Station (CPS) has arrested Dfcu Bank staff for diverting client’s money.

According to Rogers Taitika, the police spokesperson of Elgon region, Claud Adicho was nabbed yesterday after Rebecca Wabomba lodged her complaint.

Wabomba avers that money was withdrawn from her account and after investigating, she found that it had been withdrawn by Claud Adicho after she forged the ATM pin.

Adicho is held at Mbale CPS pending trial.