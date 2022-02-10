Kiira regional police command in joint intelligence-led operations with CMI, flying squad, crime intelligence, territorial area commanders carried out on February 8, 2022, recovered three guns, 44 rounds of ammunition, panga, knife, two gloves, oil gun, four motorcycles and a car that were being used to facilitate movements of suspected armed robbers.

The motorcycles are UEW 612H, UEY 234S, UFC 398S, and UEU 904K, and a car Toyota Mark 11 UAQ 644N.

The officers also arrested three prime suspects including Opio John Stephen, Tigatola Sadat, and a police officer Owamaani Cleophus.

These have been masterminding armed robberies and murders since October 2020 to date.

The suspects are currently detained at Nalufenya police station, while four riders of the above-mentioned motorcycles and the five suspects who have been residing at the home where the guns were recovered in Buwekula ward, in Jinja North division, Jinja city are also in custody.

The breakthrough followed the tracking and arrest of L/CPL Nabinoli John Anton, a UPDF soldier attached to noncommissioned academy and resident of Gaddafi army barracks who, upon thorough interrogation mentioned members of his gang.

“We pledge total commitment to the public to weed out and discipline police officers who exhibit professional misconduct in the execution of their duties. ASP James Mubi,” the PRO of Kiira Region said.