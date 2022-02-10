An embassy accredited to Uganda is reported to be building underground bunkers/tunnels at its Kampala mission.

Steel Bunkers and Bomb Shelters are built from high quality plate steel and structural metals on the market today. This makes the entire underground shelter extremely rigid and strong.

No matter how and where pressure is applied; the steel exoskeleton frame used in engineering adds tremendous strength to the structure while distributing weight and pressure across the entire structure. There is no chance of a structural “weak spot” and these bunkers will not collapse under weight or unexpected changes in the earth.

Stories Continues after ad

Sources to close to the mission say construction has been ongoing and disguised as extension of its fence and security features but the real reason is the underground bunkers.

The construction is being undertaken by Egyptians and Turkish nationals with construction material all being imported from the embassy’s country.

The said embassy is located south of Makindye Division.

A bunker is a defensive military fortification designed to protect people and valued materials from falling bombs or other attacks. Trench bunkers are small concrete structures, partly dug into the ground.

Sources say the mission must be constructing the bunkers for their own defense in the likelihood that there is war or internal turmoil in the country.