The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has set October – December 2022 as the period for conducting the national examinations.

Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) will take place from November 7 to 9, Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations will be held from October 14 to November 18, 2022, and the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) examinations will be from November 18 to December 9, 2022.

The registration fees for candidates have been maintained – PLE is Shs34,000, UCE Shs164,000 and UACE Shs186,000.

According to Dan N Odong, the UNEB Executive Director, normal registration of candidates at all levels (PLE, UCE, and UACE) commences this month of February and will go on until 31st May 2022.

“A period has been set for late registration starting from 1st to 30th June 2022. For late registration, the surcharge is 50% of the total registration fees at the UCE and UACE levels and 100% at the PLE level,” He said.

Issuance of detailed timetables for the national examinations will be on August 31.