The Uganda Athletics Federation has launched the Commonwealth Games program as the 2022 competition season kicks off February 12, 2022 with the National Cross Country Championships in Tororo.

The launched 2022 Program also leads the country to the 22nd Africa Senior Championships in June, Oregon World Championships in July and U20 World Championships qualifications respectively for August 2022 among other internationals.

The federation has in this regards therefore lined up 15 track and field local competitions to offer athletes opportunity to qualify for the above mentioned international engagements.

The qualification period for these internationals is now open and runs up to June 27, 2022.

Because of the heavy 2022 competition schedule and importance of the forthcoming international engagements, the federation’s recent Annual General Assembly approved the 2022 budget with an injection of Shs800 million towards running national competitions and Shs2.5 billion on international engagements out of the Shs5 billion to be sank in the entire seasonal activities.

The 2022 calendar also includes newly introduced Mt. Elgon and Fort Portal Tourism City and Elgon road races to create awareness about dangers of environmental destruction in the country.