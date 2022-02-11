The draw for the round of 32 of the 48th edition in the Stanbic Uganda Cup was held at FUFA House Complex on Friday, February 11, 2022.

FUFA Competitions Director Hajjati Aisha Nalule supervised the draw also graced by Diana Kahunde (Brand and Marketing Manager Consumer and High network – Stanbic Bank Uganda) and Hamid Juma (Honorary FUFA Executive Committee Member).

Nalule confirmed that matches at this round will be held between 21st and 27th February 2022. Once again the clubs were reminded that only grounds with all green surfaces will be used.

SC Villa and Vieprs are yet to play their round of 64 matches. The winner between Super Eagles and SC Villa will take on Express FC while Kalongo United will face whoever wins between Kigezi Home Boyz and Vipers SC.

Full Draw for Round of 32

Tepa Vs Iganga Young – Ngora

Onduparaka Vs Tooro United – AbaBet Green Light Stadium, Arua

Luweero United Vs Ndejje University – Kosovo playground, Luweero

Express Vs Super Eagles or SC Villa – Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku

Busoga United Vs BUL – Kakindu Stadium, Jinja city

Police Vs Gaddafi – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

Ateker Vs Maroons – Soroti

KCCA Vs Soltilo Bright Stars – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

Kalongo United Vs Kigezi Home Boyz or Vipers – Agago

Mbarara City Vs URA – Kakyeka Stadium

Mbale Heroes Vs NEC– San Siro

TIPSA Vs Kitara – Koboko

Kataka Vs Paidha Black Angels – Mbale Municipal Stadium

Wakiso Giants Vs Kyetume – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso

UPDF Vs Impala Hill – Army Barracks Stadium, Bombo

Booma Vs Kajjansi United – Masindi