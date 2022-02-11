The draw for the round of 32 of the 48th edition in the Stanbic Uganda Cup was held at FUFA House Complex on Friday, February 11, 2022.
FUFA Competitions Director Hajjati Aisha Nalule supervised the draw also graced by Diana Kahunde (Brand and Marketing Manager Consumer and High network – Stanbic Bank Uganda) and Hamid Juma (Honorary FUFA Executive Committee Member).
Nalule confirmed that matches at this round will be held between 21st and 27th February 2022. Once again the clubs were reminded that only grounds with all green surfaces will be used.
SC Villa and Vieprs are yet to play their round of 64 matches. The winner between Super Eagles and SC Villa will take on Express FC while Kalongo United will face whoever wins between Kigezi Home Boyz and Vipers SC.
Full Draw for Round of 32
Tepa Vs Iganga Young – Ngora
Onduparaka Vs Tooro United – AbaBet Green Light Stadium, Arua
Luweero United Vs Ndejje University – Kosovo playground, Luweero
Express Vs Super Eagles or SC Villa – Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku
Busoga United Vs BUL – Kakindu Stadium, Jinja city
Police Vs Gaddafi – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo
Ateker Vs Maroons – Soroti
KCCA Vs Soltilo Bright Stars – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo
Kalongo United Vs Kigezi Home Boyz or Vipers – Agago
Mbarara City Vs URA – Kakyeka Stadium
Mbale Heroes Vs NEC– San Siro
TIPSA Vs Kitara – Koboko
Kataka Vs Paidha Black Angels – Mbale Municipal Stadium
Wakiso Giants Vs Kyetume – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso
UPDF Vs Impala Hill – Army Barracks Stadium, Bombo
Booma Vs Kajjansi United – Masindi