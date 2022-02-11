The Uganda U17 Women’s National Football team coach Ayub Kiyingi has summoned a squad of 50 players to start preparing for the first round of the FIFA U17 Women World Cup qualifiers, India 2022 against Ethiopia.

“The reason behind summoning such a big number is basically because these girls for more than 2 years have not been playing any competitive football so we mainly relied on the recommendation of the various coaches who we contacted seeking their help to share names of players they feel have the potential to play for the national team. In the next two weeks my technical team is going to engage in a vigorous exercise of preparing these girls for the task at hand and for that I promise by the time we face Ethiopia we will be ready for the challenge,” Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi stated upon releasing the squad.

Uganda is slated to host the first leg of the two encounters between CECAFA rivals on March 4th before travelling to the horn of Africa nation for the return leg fixture two weeks later.

The team will start residential training on Saturday February 12, 2022 at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.

The technical team will comprise of; Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi – Head Coach, Olive Mbekeka – Assistant coach, Arthur Kyesimire – Fitness coach, James Magala – GoalKeepers’ coach, Cissy Nakiguba – Equipment manager, Stella Nankumba and Kabatalindwa Mable – Team Medics. Conrad Musiime will be the media officer of the team.

The summoned squad;

Goal Keepers; Akayo Anita – Isra Soccer Academy, Nansamba Bridget – Riness SS WFC, Nambuya Josephine – Jinja SS WFC, Kaidu Sharon – Uganda Martyrs HS Ladies WHC, Tsyabake Vivian – Lady Doves FC

Defenders: Nanyanzi Nakato Patricia – Riness SS WFC, Birabwa Justine – Wakiso Hill WFC, Asiimwe Molly – Watoto WFC, Nabanja Maria Goretti – Taggy HS WFC, Nakimera Sharifah – Kawempe Muslim LFC, Namusoke Esther – Uganda Martyrs HSL FC, Nabulobi Patience – Uganda Martyrs HSL FC, Nadhengo Rebecca – Uganda Martyrs HSL FC, Nagawa Jufah Justine – Lubaga Girls WFC

Midfielders; Natooro Desire Katisi – Kataka She FC, Anishani Christine – Lubaga Girls WFC, Naiga Patricia – Wakiso Hill WFC, Namata Teddy – Wakiso Hill WFC, Bwire Risty Maggie – Jinja SS WFC, Okori Phiona Hope – Lango Queens FC, Amoding Mercy – Isra Soccer Academy, Kisakye Dorcus – Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC, Namutebi Krusum – Kawempe Muslim Ladies, Kanyiginya Olivia – Tooro Queens FC, Atuhairwe Sharon – Tooro Queens FC, Elizabeth Nanyombi – Devine Soccer Academy, Nabulime Phiona – Kawempe Muslim Ladies, Odaru Immaculate – Mukono HS WFC, Nyinagahirwa Shakira – Kawempe Muslim Ladies, Nandago Hadijah – Kawempe Muslim Ladies, Nakato Bridget – Lady Doves FC, Tamale Anisha – Gaddafi Intergrated WFC, Nyafwono Teddy – Asubo Gafford Ladies FC, Asio Berinda – Sacred Hearts WFC

Forwards; Katusiime Evelyn – Tooro Queens FC, Madera Nancy – St. Noah WFC, Namataka Esther – Kataka She FC, Nassazi Allen – Kawempe Muslim Ladies, Najjuma Shamsa – Uganda Martyrs HSL WFC, Nagadya Catherine – Uganda Martyrs HSL WFC, Munyana Brenda – Uganda Martyrs HSL WFC, Nalumu Sumaiyah – Uganda Martyrs HSL WFC, Namazzi Aisha – Watoto, Nagadya Joweria – Lady Doves FC, Cynthia Morgan Nyirashirambere – Golden Impact WFC, Kamiyati Naigaga – Taggy HS WFC, Nangendo Esther – Kawempe Muslim Ladies, Nalugema Pamela – Divine Soccer Academy WFC, Lotiang Mary Allegonda – Olila HS WFC, Babirye Hairat – Isra Soccer Academy WFC.