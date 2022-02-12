CNOOC Uganda Limited has announced the PC1 contractor for the Kingfisher Development Project. Excel Construction Limited, a Ugandan company, has been contracted to construct the well pads, access roads, and water intake points. On 7th February 2022, Excel Construction Limited mobilized their equipment and machinery to ensure that work programs are delivered by the end of 2022.

Following the official announcement of the final investment decision on 1st February 2022, the sector is transitioning into the development phase in preparation for the sustainable production of these resources. As a responsible company, CNOOC Uganda Limited ensures that all its contractors adhere to national content regulations and that their operations are in strict compliance with the relevant laws and regulations, to live up to the industry’s best practices.

“Having Excel construction Limited as the PC1 contractor reflects CNOOC Uganda Limited adherence to the national content principles and we shall continue doing so to ensure that more Ugandans have the opportunities to be involved in and benefit from the oil industry.” Stated Mr. Chen Zhuobiao, President of CNOOC Uganda Limited.

On 8th February 2022, CNOOC Uganda Limited awarded the EPC-3 contracts and the integrated drilling services contracts. With these newly awarded contracts and others to come, we expect to enhance employment of Ugandans through direct, indirect and induced jobs, training of workforce and procurement of locally available goods and services. Priority shall be given to local suppliers on the national supplier database as guided by Petroleum Authority of Uganda, enhancement of knowledge and technology transfer in Uganda.

“I commend CNOOC Uganda Limited for their efforts towards national content enhancement which is key to the social and economic development of Uganda and Ugandans. I urge you to continue working closely with the government of Uganda to ensure that we have sustainable exploitation of the oil and gas. We look forward to first oil in early 2025 now that FID was announced on 1st February 2022.” Said Ruth Nankabirwa, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development.

To further enhance national content participation, we have engaged in enterprise development and training programs for capacity development and regular supplier development engagements, support to universities and higher institutions of learning like UPIK and the Albertine VTIs, strategic partnerships with local agencies and associations to support national content initiatives. These include the Stanbic Business Incubator, Uganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum, Association of Oil and Gas Suppliers, Uganda Manufacturers Association, among others.

All the land needed for the project facilities has been acquired according to international best practices. We have attained 99% of land acquisition for all the project required land. Currently, 57 resettlement houses are being constructed for the affected persons in the 3 sub-counties of Kyangwali, Kabwoya & Buseruka. As part of good practice and alignment with IFC performance standards, we also implemented livelihood restoration programs under the different RAP phases; completed RAP1 phase one and currently the RAP phase two livelihood restoration projects are ongoing for agriculture and livestock projects one supported by CNOOC Uganda Limited for the affected people in the area of operation. The company has further implemented corporate social responsibility projects in the fields of education, health, sports and during disaster times. Thus, this has contributed to the social wellbeing of the communities.

CNOOC Uganda Limited reaffirms its commitment to the efficient and effective development of the Kingfisher development area in an environmentally friendly and sustainable manner.