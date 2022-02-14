Through their CSR arm, the MTN Foundation has handed a dummy cheque worth SHS 51,200,000 to the Uganda Red Cross and Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) in a boardroom event that took place at MTN Headquarters, along Old Port-bell road, Kampala.

The MTN General Manager for Corporate affairs Enid Edroma handed the dummy Cheque to Robert Kwesiga, Uganda Red Cross Secretary-General, and Charles Komakech – who represented the Ag. Commissioner – Office of the Prime Minister.

While receiving the Cheque, Kwesiga applauded MTN Foundation for always coming through very fast to support the people of Uganda whenever a disaster occurs, and more so, through the Uganda Red Cross.

“We have always had a relationship with MTN in supporting disaster-affected communities in Uganda. Seeing MTN coming through to support the Kisoro community is a very great gesture considering the challenging times of COVID-19. Thank you for trusting the Red Cross and the OPM team to reach the affected people.”

Kwesiga also said that according to Red Cross standard operating procedures, the response to disasters should be within the first 12 hours after the disaster occurs. And that is what the Red Cross did in Kisoro.

“We delivered relief within 12 hours, although we supported 300/800 families. We selected the most vulnerable. With this additional support, we can reach more than 500 and this will enable affected families to develop coping mechanisms.” Kwesiga added.

Enid Edroma, the MTN General Manager of Corporate Affairs thanked the Red Cross for always being first responders whenever disasters occur and appreciated the good working relationship exhibited with the Foundation over the years.

“We are happy to also make a contribution of 51, 200, 00/= towards the Kisoro disaster response. We trust that the Red Cross will do a great job. We have always supported the Government too in a number of emergencies, including the Bunambutye resettlements for people affected by landslides in Bududa, who were moved to Bunambutye, the people who were relocated to Kiryandongo, among others.” Edroma noted

Charles Komaketch who represented the office of the Prime Minister, department of disaster response appreciated MTN and Red Cross for the good working relationship that yields support to affected families. “MTN supports the people of Uganda when disasters occur. We want to thank you for the support, and thank the Red Cross for the role they play in the disaster response operations in the Country.”

Uganda Red Cross will deliver more relief to cover about 500 people who did not benefit from the initial support delivered on 26th, 27th, and 28th January 2022. Within 12 hours after the floods and mudslides incident that hit Kisoro district late last month, Uganda Red Cross delivered 300 Nonfood relief Item Kits to the most affected families in Kisoro. 9 lives were claimed in this incident and the Red Cross provided dead body bags, offered psychosocial support and continues to work with the district disaster management committee for Kisoro to strengthen district contingency plans and response capacities.