The inter-ministerial committee composed of Ministry of Kampala capital city and metropolitan affairs, Ministry of Local Government, Ministry of Security, Ministry of Works and Transport, the Uganda Police Force and representatives from boda boda associations from the five divisions of Kampala had a meeting on 20th January 2022 and came up with resolutions to guide on the operations of the boda boda industry country wide.

One of the resolutions from the meeting was that boda boda riders will have to be registered and only operators that have been registered will be allowed to operate in the city.

Other resolutions were; KCCA is to gazette boda boda stages within Kampala. The leadership of these stages will be formalized and known. Any stage that shall not have been gazetted will be illegal.

They will conduct training of boda boda operators in collaboration with police, KCCA and Uganda driving standards agency and also collaborate with Uganda licensing system and the police to ensure that the boda boda operators are tested and issued with driving licenses upon completion of training.

Ensuring that all boda bodas operating in the five divisions of Kampala are registered and clearly identified with retro-reflective jackets that identify the rider with the stage of operation and the division where the stage is based. Gazetting stages which shall be done by KCCA, municipalities, districts, sub counties and the division leadership. The details will be provided on completion.

It should be noted that KCCA decongested the city by removing the street vendors and relocated them to gazetted market areas of operation. This considerably freed the streets of unwanted chaos and disorganization that was associated with street vending.

The government continues to support efforts to decongest the city by reducing ion the traffic jam in the greater Kampala metropolitan area through upgrade of feeder roads to bitumen standard, repairing of major roads, signalizing of junctions under the urban road rehabilitation project and ensuring smooth operations of the taxi parks with gazette stages which has created a conducive environment for motorists.