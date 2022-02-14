Uganda Premier League reigning champions Express FC have parted ways with head coach Wasswa Bbosa.

The club announced in a statement released on Monday. Bbosa re-joined Express during the second round of the 2019/20 season and helped them survive relegation. He then went on to win the league title the following season.

“Express FC would like to confirm that Wasswa Bbosa is leaving his role as head coach with immediate effect,” the statement reads in part.

“The club would like to thank Wasswa Bbosa for his dedication and memories, most notable of those include winning the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (2020/2021) for the first time in 12 years and the CECAFA Kagame Cup, the first ever in the club’s history.”

His assistant James Odoch will take over on interim until the end of the season.

“Assistant coach James Odoch will take over in interim capacity until the end of the current season and will be assisted by goalkeeper coach Daniel Kiwanuka,” the statement reads.

Bbosa leaves the Red Eagles in 5th position on the 16-table log with 29 points from 17 games, 10 points below the leaders Vipers SC.