The state Minister for micro-finance Haruna Kasoro Kyeyune has ordered the District commercial officers in Ankole sub region to ensure that they name and shame all Emyooga program defaulters before arresting them.

Minister Kasolo issued the directive on Monday February 14th in Ntungamo district while concluding his tour to monitor the progress of Emyooga program in the counties of Rushenyi and Ntungamo Municipality while meeting political, civic and Emyooga leaders.

“I give an ultimatum of one week to the District commercial officers in Ankole sub region to visit all Emyooga SACCOs, document all defaulters and report back to me with the list of names, contacts and places of residence such that they can be put on all public places notice boards, places of worships, websites, radios, televisions and billboards,” he said.

Minister Kasolo revealed that naming and shaming will act as a warning to recover the funds from Sacco members.

The minister said that all steps are intended to strengthen the Emyooga program such that the funds can keep rotating with its members to realize social-economic transformation of all Ugandans.

However, he hailed Ntungamo district for performing well in the Emyooga program compared to the district where Ntungamo stands at 78% recovery.

The minister further cautioned the general public against overspending on non-capital ventures stressing that it is the reason why most Ugandans will remain poor.

The Ntungamo district chairman Samuel Mucunguzi Rwakigoba asked the minister to hire an independent audit firm saying that there has been a conflict of interest between district commercial officers and the implementing bank which is Micro Finance Support Centre who should audit the other.

The deputy RDC Ntungamo Byarugaba Isaiah Kanyamahaane acknowledged the great achievement made after the introduction of Emyooga program saying that whoever is despising the program is an idiot.

Kanyamahaane hailed the manager Microfinance Support Centre satellite office Ntungamo Asiimwe Grace for the work done in implementing the program in the district.

The Ntungamo District NRM vice chairperson Asiimwe Evans Rutahweire commended the NRM party chairman who is also the president for being wise to introduce the program that has transformed the society.

Ntungamo district has 85 Emyooga SACCOs except Journalist Omwooga Sacco where UGX 2.650Bn were disbursed and each constituency received UGX 530M.

The amount recovered Shs1, 842,566,350. He noted that among best performing SACCOs are Ntungamo Municipality produce dealers led by Natamba Edward, Ntungamo Municipality Vendors and Women Entrepreneurs Omwooga.