The police have arrested Inspector of police (IP) Julius Ogwang for criminalizing adultery. His arrest has been confirmed by Fred Enanga, the police Spokesperson.

Last week, the country witnessed an incident where a shameful incident of adultery, a civil matter, was criminalized. The incident was responded to by inspector of police, Julius Ogwang of Kira Road Police Station.

“The two victims were arrested and interrogated on camera, in a manner that violated their privacy. Adultery is no longer a criminal offence in our country. Therefore, criminalising it, is an act of unprofessionalism and abuse of authority, which the force cannot tolerate,” Enanga said.

He cautioned married persons whether in estranged, complex or sensitive relationships, to respect the sanctity of marriage and use lawful means, instead of smearing one’s reputation.

“Adultery, can be used as a ground for civil processes like divorce, separation, custody of children and sharing of property. Other areas where the public, in conspiracy with selected officers, criminalise civil matters are private debts, where thousands are threatened with arrest,” he said.

“We strongly condemn the criminalisation of civil matters in the police. The officer who registered the case, IP Ogwang Julius, is arrested and charged with discreditable conduct, which upon conviction, can lead to a dismissal from the force. Our action therefore should act as a warning to other undisciplined officers, who look to gain from the proceeds of their selfish interests, at the expense of the UPF mandate. The role of the police in civil conflicts, complaints and disagreements is to protect life and property,” he said

Enanga said there are other circumstances, where a victimised married person, can report their matters to police. These include complaints of elopement, where one elopes with a married person and stays with them, trafficking in persons, where a person uses their power or positions of superiority and takes advantage of the victim’s vulnerability or disability, and under domestic violence, where the victim is tortured physically or emotionally, by the sexual behaviour of a married partner.