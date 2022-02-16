Ambrose Tashobya has been appointed the new chairman for National Council of Sports (NCS) for the period 2022-2024, the Minister of State for Education and Sports Hon. Denis Hamson Obua confirmed.

Tashobya replaces Dr. Donald Rukare whose two-year tenure expired.

“In exercise of the powers vested upon me by Section 3 (ii) of the National Council of Sports Act (1964), I am pleased to appoint the chairman and Members of the National Council of Sports for the term of 2 years with immediate effect,” Obua said.

Tashobya is a former Vice president at the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) and former president of the Federation of Basketball Association (FUBA).

2012 Olympics gold medalist Stephen Kiprotich is among the new faces on the board.

The board will over-see operations of all the 54 sports associations and federations in the country.

Chairman: Ambrose Tashoya

Members: Stephen Kiprotich, Cecilia Anyakoit, Zubair Galiwango, Andrew Owiny Otengo, Juliet Oyulu, George William Galiwango, Gloria Evelyn Piloya, Agatha Arembe Namirembe, Susan Anek Nowell Ongom and Derrick Namisi.