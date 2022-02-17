The former Prime Minister of Uganda Rt. Hon Amama Mbabazi who doubles as Uganda’s Special Envoy to South Sudan and Ethiopia has been named to head the African Global Security foundation, a continental security think tank charged with sharing ideas and information in regard to the security situation in Africa.

The African Global Security Foundation was set up by Congo Brazzaville, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mauritius, Senegal, Togo and Uganda but it will be open to all African states who subscribe to its objectives and willing to participate in it.

Speaking at a press conference in Kampala on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, Mbabazi said the security organisation was launched on February 13 in Senegal to offer member states insights on how to maintain peace in the face of the changing environment.

“The African global security foundation was set up by Congo Brazzaville, DRC, Mauritius, Senegal, Togo and Uganda. It will be open to all African states who subscribe to its objectives and willing to participate in it. It will be giving security briefing to member states through established organs,” Mbabazi told journalists at his home in Kololo.

“International politics is rapidly changing. We need to see how the member states can navigate this changing environment. One of the reasons why states exist is the maintenance of peace and security. This can only be achieved when mechanisms are put in place to determine the existence of threats to peace,” he said.

Mbabazi, who is also Uganda’s Special Envoy to South Sudan and Ethiopia, dismissed claims that the organisation has been formed in response to the rising military coups in Africa.

“Was this foundation a response to the coups in West Africa? I don’t think so. This is an idea that has been discussed over a period beyond the emergence of coups in West Africa,” he explained.

“This foundation isn’t a governmental body. It isn’t a state organ. We won’t be working for anyone or any group but for the good of Africa,” he added.

The former premier could not divulge how he was elected to the position.

“Was my name proposed by President Museveni? I don’t know. What I know is that each of the Presidents of the member states, including President Museveni, have confidence in me. My Pan-Africanism is known, and I have been consistent in my support for African liberation. My pedigree on security is self-evident,” Mbabazi said.

Mbabazi’s appointment to the position comes days after he accompanied President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on successive working visits in Congo-Brazzaville (Central Africa) and Senegal (West Africa).

At the press conference, the former premier and 2016 presidential candidate said it is time for Africa to learn to solve its own problems having been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We learned from the COVID19 pandemic that we had to rely on outsiders for things like vaccines. We want to avoid being vulnerable to that kind of behaviour,” he said.

“President Museveni and I have been together for a very long time. There are hundreds of things where I agree with him. We agree that we must do everything possible to unite our people to solve the challenges we are facing,” he added.

Mbabazi, while answering questions, also spoke against torture.

“Torture is wrong, and it is prohibited in our law. I belong to NRM, and one of the things we fought for was the freedom of everybody regardless of their opinions. Torture isn’t a civilized way of doing anything,” he said.