Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye has today officially taken over the office of the Defence Spokesperson from the deputy Lt. Col. Ronald Kakurungu who has been Acting.

The Chief of Personnel and Administration Maj. Gen. George Igumba presided over the function.

“Bringing Gen Kulayigye back is to bring flavour and vigour to the department. He is known for his enthusiasm and charisma,” Maj Gen Igumba said.

Gen Kulayigye was, on 4th February 2022, re-appointed as the UPDF Spokesperson, by the Commander-in-Chief, General Yoweri Museveni. He returns to the position he served in from 2005 to 2013.

Kulayigye also served as the Chief Political Commissar. In 2016, he was elected to serve as a Member of Parliament representing the UPDF in the 10th Parliament (2016 to 2021).

He replaces Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso, who was sent on a course at the National Defence College, in Njeru, Buikwe District.