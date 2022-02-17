The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said information circulating on social media of a proposed visit by General Salim Saleh to Rwanda is false.

NBS TV journalist and news anchor Canary Mugume had stated on his twitter account that Gen Salim Saleh was to visit Rwanda and meet President Paul Kagame for one week to discuss diplomatic relations and other issues concerning the two nations.

A statement from the ministry today stated; “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to categorically state that the information circulating on social media about the purported visit by General Salim Saleh to Kigali, Rwanda is not true.”

“Uganda and Rwanda are doing everything possible to normalize their bilateral relations but are also mindful of some members of the public whose actions could derail the warm and cordial relations being cultivated between the two countries.”

“For the record, there is no planned visit to Kigali by General Salim Saleh as purported by the NBS journalist through his twitter handle @CanaryMugume.”

The ministry called upon all responsible members of society to desist from circulating false information that is devoid of facts.