The former Mpigi district woman MP candidate Nakintu Joan Lule has distanced herself from trending allegations that she is romantically entangled with Uganda’s First son Lt. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Ms. Nakintu who has worked well with a number of media houses as a television presenter said that she is married to Mr. Lule and denied having any love relationship with Gen Muhoozi as rumors circulate in Mpigi.

“I have never interacted with Muhoozi, nor have I been romantically entangled with him,” says Ms. Nakintu.

“Dear Madam propagandist, I request you refrain from this silly propaganda of ‘Joan Lule is a Muhoozi project’ because it’s wrecking my home,” she added.

Nakintu Joan who ran on an independent ticket for the district woman MP seat said that she is married to Mr. Lule Deo and officially married on 10th September 2011 at Rubaga Cathedral.

“Mr. Lule worked with the Civil Aviation Authority for 20 years until he transitioned to business. He hates active politics but loves supporting passively,” Ms. Nakintu said.

“He is the former Head of Land transport at Entebbe International Airport. On this note, therefore, I stand firmly to refute and dilute the serious propaganda being widely spread about me,” she explained.

Last month Gen Muhoozi met the president of Rwanda Paul Kagame, a meeting that led to the opening of the Uganda-Rwanda border which has been closed for years.

The first son scored after his efforts that led to the opening of the border, after the success he tweeted a tweet that went viral saying that the only war he wants between Uganda and Rwanda should be “who has the most beautiful women between Uganda and Rwanda”.

Gen Muhoozi is planning to stand for the presidency and recently told the media that the confusion among Ugandans opposition referring to National Unity Platform (NUP), he (Muhoozi) can defeat them through an election easily.