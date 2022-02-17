President Yoweri Museveni is scheduled to pass out over 100 Wakiso district councilors who have concluded a two week’s training at Heritage Site Entebbe. The councilors will be passed out next week.

The group includes the National Unity Platform (NUP) Party councilors who had been told not to attend. The NUP councilors defied the directives and attended the training.

According to the Minister for Presidency, Milly Babirya Babalanda, the two weeks seminar training coordinated by the Internal Security Organisation (ISO) kicked off earlier this month.

The training aimed at equipping leaders with knowledge in how the government operates and in their role in building a strong Nation.

In a letter to Wakiso District LC5 Chairman, Matia Lwanga Bwanika the minister invited all the district councilors however NUP Party warned its members who intended to attend the training.

“President Yoweri Museveni has in the past initiated programs in Kampala metropolitan aimed at transforming the lives of people; however , the efforts have had dismal impact due to lack of will to drive them,” the minister said.