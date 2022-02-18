Twenty three (23) Ugandan football referees have received their FIFA Badges and Equipment for the year 2022.

The 23 approved referees received their badges at a function conducted by the FUFA President Eng. Moses Magogo on Thursday 17th February 2022 at FUFA Complex in Mengo.

In his address to the referees, the President asked them to conduct themselves in a manner that that befits and international Referee.

“When you’re a FIFA Referee you have to conduct yourself in a manner that befits an international Referee. Avoid being in situations that are going to expose you,” said Eng. Magogo.

The President also reaffirmed that he has no hand in their activities and anyone who uses his name to influence their actions is a liar.

Eng. Magogo also assured the Officials of the Federation protection whenever they are on the right but later cautioned then of intended mistakes.

”We have agreed to protect you whenever you’re right and we are proud of those moments you have taken correct decisions. We are all human beings that make mistakes but if someone makes a mistake intentionally then disciplinary measures have to be taken,” Eng Magogo cautioned the officials.

The list of Referees

Male referees: Mashood Ssali, Ali Sabilla Chelangat, William Oloya, Ronald Madanda and George Olemu

Male Assistant Referees: Dick Okello, Ronald Katenya, Lee Okello, Isa Masembe, Hakim Mulindwa, Emmanuel Okudra

Futsal Referees: Brian Emmy Nsubuga, Isaac Sengendo

Beach Soccer: Ivan Kintu Bayige, Muhammad Ssenteza, Kennedy Kawagga Bazirio and Joel Chote Munyendoh

Female Referees: Shamirah Nabadda and Diana Murungi

Female Assistant referees: Lydia Nantabo Wanyama, Marex Nakitto Nkumbi, Jane Mutonyi and Dorcus Atuhaire