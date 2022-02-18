The Health Development Partners (HDP) group in Uganda held its annual retreat to reflect on the areas the group would like to focus on and support the Ministry of Health to promote the health and well-being of people living in Uganda in 2022.

The retreat provided an opportunity to assess the HDP’s performance in 2021 and to discuss how to improve the coordination of partners’ efforts to focus on a few high-impact, scalable goals in 2022. Priority areas discussed for 2022 include financing for health, improving human resources for health, strengthening community health and integrated primary health care systems, addressing adolescent pregnancy, and improving partner coordination in the sector.

During the meeting, the new chair of the HDP group was confirmed. Arnold Kabbale, a Health Adviser at the British High Commission in Uganda set the British High Commission objectives as the new chair.

Stories Continues after ad

“First we want to improve coordination of partner efforts to focus on a few high-impact and scalable goals. Secondly, we want to further increase our influence in the health sector through more strategic engagement with the government, including the parliamentary health committee, parliament, and civil society.”

He further stated that the British High Commission plans to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the HDP group, so that each meeting has clear strategic outcomes and next steps.

“We should strengthen this platform and see how we can engage better together. We need to increase engagement with the private sector, with the parliament to further support the health agenda in the country”, said Dr. Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam, the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Uganda.

The out-going Chair of the Health Development Partners Group, Dr. Julius Kasozi from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) thanked the members of the group for supporting him during his mandate and promised to continue to support the advancement of the group’s agenda.

“The year 2021 was tough, but together we were able to overcome challenges and support the Ministry of Health. As I step down as chairperson of the HDP group, I remain committed to working with you in increasing access to health for Ugandans,” he said.

The HDP group comprises bilateral and multilateral development partners, as well as International Non-Governmental Organizations with a presence in Uganda that support the health sector in the country.