Over 200 members of parliament have signed a notice of motion seeking to remove Mityana Municipality MP, Francis Zzaake from his position as a Commissioner of Parliament.

Earlier this week, MP Ojara Martin Mapenduzi (Opposition) moved a motion for the removal of Zaake as parliament commissioner. Zaake is accused of misconduct after he reportedly demeaned the person of the Deputy Speaker Anita Among and the Parliament.

By the close of business yesterday at Parliament, 217 MPs had signed in favor of impeaching Zaake from the office.

However, some opposition MPs are protesting the procedure of bringing a motion against Zaake.

Rule 110 of the Rules of Procedure states that a Member of the Commission, other than the Speaker or the Leader of Government Business, Leader of the Opposition or the Minister of finance may be removed from office by Parliament for incompetence, misconduct insanity, or inability to perform the functions of his or her office arising from infirmity of body or mind.

The MPs urge that no notice has been written to the Clerk of Parliament regarding the matter.

Nakawa West MP, Joel Ssenyonyi however, said that they are ongoing efforts to reconcile Zaake and the deputy speaker.

Nonetheless, he said, “I think the Deputy Speaker is annoyed just like Hon. Zaake was. Let’s not allow emotions to override, and we should be careful about the precedence we set.”