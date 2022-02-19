Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations and Commander Land Forces of Uganda People’s Defence Forces’ (UPDF) Lt. Gen. Muhoozi has warned Rwanda’s opposition leader Gen. Kayumba Nyamwasa of using Uganda for his own adventures.

Through his Twitter account on February 19, 2022, Gen Muhoozi said, “General Kayumba and the RNC (Kayumba’s party), I do not know the problems you have in Rwanda with the RPF / RDF. I advise you never to use my country in your actions.”

Muhoozi said the illegal and criminal activities of Rwanda National Congress (RNC) in Uganda in the past were driving the country to a stupid war.

“This is not about political points. I have no interest in politics. The illegal and criminal activities of RNC in Uganda in the past were driving us to a stupid war! All those who were involved in that deceitful enterprise will be found out!” he added.

Gen Muhoozi continues to show remorse by reuniting the two countries.