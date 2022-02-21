Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) was on 18th February 2022 awarded as the winner for the Best Human Resource (HR) Practices in Uganda. UBL was recognised during the Prudential Best HR Practices Report launch at Kampala Serena Hotel.

The recognition came following the Prudential Best HR practices survey with various industry players, on the best HR practices critical for influencing excellent employment practices in Uganda today.

The survey invited employees to comment, rate and assess their employers HR practices and policies by responding to questions in the survey in 12 different thematic areas such as organisation, performance and confidence, Leadership alignment and involvement, Collaboration and Communication, Reward and Recognition, Quality and Innovation, Diversity and Inclusion, Learning among others.

To emerge overall winner, UBL came among the top three in 6 different thematic areas of the study: Organisation Performance and Confidence, Quality and Innovation, Diversity and Inclusion, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Compliance and Employee wellbeing and wellness.

The brewery also received awards for two of the categories we were nominated in; Organisation Performance and Confidence as well as Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Compliance.

The fore listed categories are core to the company’s operations as a business with some headlining our Society 2030: Spirit of Progress agenda. Diversity and Inclusion for instance is an agenda through which UBL has been able to overcome long held societal beliefs and stereotypes at the work place.

In line with Diversity and Inclusion, at has employed women in production processes that were previously men’s stronghold. Currently, one of the production lines at the brewery is managed by a 75% female staff and has a production capacity of over 25,000 bottles.

At the beginning of last year, as founder members of the Uganda Business and Disability Network, UBL committed to make our work place PWD accessible both in physical transformation of workplaces and creating an enabling psychological environment in readiness.

As part of that commitment, UBL has held several debiasing sessions to empower and prepare staff at UBL for a grander plan to ensure that at least 10% of all our recruits are people with disabilities.

The UBL Human Resource Director Catherine Njonjo in her acceptance speech for the award applauded the entire UBL Staff for working every day to ensure that the company puts the welfare, wellbeing of them.

She dedicated the award to all staff.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude that our company has been recognized as the overall winner for Best HR Practices in Uganda. I am honored that this amazing company gets to be recognized for what, internally, we already see and live every day. Uganda Breweries truly is the best place to work, and I am happy that the rest of the country gets to celebrate that with us today.” Ms Njonjo said.

In category Organisation Performance and Confidence, Uganda Breweries competed with Umeme Limited and Bidco Uganda Limited. In the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Compliance category, the other finalists were Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Limited and Watoto Child Care Ministries.

The survey that was commissioned by Prudential Uganda in partnership with Uganda Investment Authority (UIA), Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU), Federation of Uganda Employers (FUE), Human Capital International, PwC Uganda and Brighter Monday attracted participation of close to 2,000 employees from 534 organisations in Uganda.