The African Union Mission (AMISOM) has awarded medals to a contingent of Uganda Formed Police Unit (FPU) personnel to recognise their contribution to peace and security in Somalia.

The 160 police personnel from the Uganda FPU 9th contingent are set to return home after completing one year and three months of service with AMISOM.

The AMISOM personnel supported their Somali Police Force (SPF) counterparts to secure the elections. They also performed duties such as guarding government installations, conducting patrols, ensuring public order, guarding VIPs and high-level events.

The ceremony was presided over by the Deputy Commander Land Forces Maj Gen Sam Okiding held in Somalia at the United Nations Base in Mogadishu.

The AMISOM Police Commissioner, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Augustine Magnus Kailie, hailed the outgoing contingent for their professionalism and contribution to the Somalia peace process.

“I want to commend you for your courage. Now it is time for you to go home. It is not easy to be on a mission like this,” AIGP Kailie added,

AIGP Kailie also hailed the contingent for the cordial working relationship with their counterparts from the Nigeria Police Force during the performance of the mandated tasks.

The AMISOM Police Reforms, Restructuring and Development Coordinator, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Maxwell Chikunguru, thanked the personnel for contributing to the successful implementation of the AMISOM Police mandate.

“For the period you have been here, we have registered achievements because of your dedication and your support. Thank you for excelling in your duties,” said Chikunguru.

Also, during the ceremony, the outgoing FPU contingent commander, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hellen Obol, handed over duties to the new commander, Superintendent of Police (SP) Esau Opio Atorom.

In her remarks, SSP Obol hailed the officers and personnel of the outgoing contingent for contributing to the Somali peace process.

“Thank you very much for your commitment, hard work and teamwork and your contribution towards making peace happen,” remarked SSP Obol.

Maj Gen Okiding thanked the outgoing Commander and his team for the job well done and welcomed the new force, further reminding the incoming Commander, Lt Col Magungu to protect the legacy of his predecessor, be a good ambassador to Uganda and protect the rule of law while executing their duties.

The outgoing Commander UNGU VII, Lt Col Odikiro was happy with the UN and UPDF leadership in Mogadishu for the tireless support and guidance rendered to his group most importantly, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his remarks shortly after receiving instruments of office, the incoming commander UNGU VIII, Lt Col Peter Magungu, pledged to perform to his best and wished the outgoing commander the best of luck in his future assignments.

Lt Col Magungu was later handed a UN flag by the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General Her Excellency Kiki Gbeho who welcomed the new group to the UN security team and expressed her commitment to work together.

Her Excellency Kiki further extended her thanks to the Government of Uganda for providing such a highly skilled force to secure UN installations and personnel in Somalia

The Deputy Commander Land Forces Maj Gen Sam Okiding handed over the Uganda Flag to the new UNGU Commander as part of the procedures of taking over command.

UPDF first deployed under UN in Somalia on 1st April 2014 after the formation of UNGU following the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2111 of 24 July 2013 and UN security council resolution 2124 dated 12 Nov 2013 to provide security to the UN personnel and installations in Mogadishu.

The colorful function was attended by AMISOM Sector One Commander Brig Gen Keith Katungi, United Nations Senior Security Officials, and all Heads of departments under UNGU VII and VIII.