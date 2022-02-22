Absa Bank Uganda has been recognised as having the Best Practices in Learning and Development in the recently released Prudential Best Human Resource (HR) Practices Survey for 2021.

The award rates employers on giving their employees opportunities to grow in their careers, apply new skills and talent in their work and access to the learning and development tools needed to do their jobs well.

While receiving the award during a gala held at the Kampala Serena Hotel, Sylvia Mulomi, Absa Bank Uganda’s People Function Director, said, “The world of work is changing and the COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated this future-facing trajectory. As such, organisations need to centre their people and put in place policies that ensure they are always on a journey of consistent career growth.”

Stories Continues after ad

The inaugural survey, conducted by Prudential, the Private Sector Foundation of Uganda (PSFU), the Federation of Uganda Employers (FUE), Human Capital International, Uganda Investment Authority and Brighter Monday, attracted the participation of almost 2,000 employees from 534 organizations in Uganda.

It seeks to recognise and publicly award Ugandan employers who exhibited excellence in the various human resources thematic areas over the year in review.

Employees were invited to comment, rate, and assess the HR practises and policies of their employers through responding to questions under thematic areas like Organisation performance and confidence; Leadership Alignment, and involvement; Collaboration and Communication; Reward and Recognition; Quality and Innovation; Diversity and Inclusion; Learning and Development; Workplace Culture and Environment; Covid-19 Response and support; Wellbeing programmes among others.

According to Absa’s Mulomi, the bank has prioritisedinterventions that build their staff’s leadership capabilities.

“We have sponsored more women to provide mentorship under the Girls for Girls (G4G) mentorship programme, in addition to colleagues currently undergoing Executive coaching to build their soft skills and prepare them as potential successors to the Country Management Committee, and others have undertaken Absa Leadership Academy Programmes with global business schools,” she added.