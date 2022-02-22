Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP) who doubles as Nyendo-Mukungwe legislator Mathias Mpuuga has questioned Gulu West Member of Parliament Ojara Martin Zaake from the Parliamentary Commission Mapenduzi’s intentions seeking for removal of Mityana Municipality MP Francis.

Last week, Mapenduzi moved a motion seeking for the eviction of Zaake from the commission. The mission is seconded by Amolatar Woman MP Atim Agnes Apea the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Soroti West MP (Independent) Jonathan Ebwalu and Busia MP Geoffrey Macho (Independent).

Earlier today, the four complaint MPs appeared before Parliament’s Rules Committee chaired by legislator Abdu Katuntu to present a formal complaint against Zaake. The group accuses Zaake of insulting the integrity of Parliament after he last week took to social media and used offensive language to express his dissatisfaction with the Deputy Speaker’s statement regarding his alleged torture.

The legislators argue that Zaake’s conduct when he attacked Deputy Speaker Anita Among on social media did not only denigrate the integrity of Parliament but was also a breach of Rule 84 and 85 and paragraph 5 of the Code of Conduct of MPs.

Speaking at parliament, Mpuuga questioned Mapenduzi’s intentions noting that as the LoP, the MP didn’t consult him about the motion.

“I have not met the Mapenduzi to appraise him on his intention for the motion, and he has not sought me to advise him on his motivation, but I agree it should be a concern for the unit of the opposition. I would be the last person to condemn anybody unheard. I haven’t heard from Mapenduzi, but his actions are disturbing. This is the very reason I want to find his motivation. He needs to be listened to and understood,” Mpuuga said.

Being the Chairperson, Local Government Accounts committee, a position he was appointed to by the major opposition party in the parliament, National Unity Platform (NUP), Mapenduzi was not expected to go against fellow opposition members and Zaake in particular.

Mpuuga said: “Violations of Human Rights have no color. It would be an act of siding with the oppressor if members of the ruling party don’t pick books for members in their constituencies to write their complaints.”

Zaake is tomorrow expected to appear before the Committee to defend himself.

Meanwhile, Mpuuga revealed that they have so far collected 81 signtures aimed at moving a motion to censure the Minister of Security Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Jim Muhwezi claiming that he abdicated his responsibility and that has resulted into forced disappearances, arbitrary arrests and detentions, continued torture.