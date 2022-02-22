Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya’s mother, Justine Nakajumba has walked to Parliament early this morning for the second time, asking for the release of her son.

Ssegirinya is currently on remand on charges of murder, aiding, and abetting terrorism, among others. Nakajumba said she tried to seek for the release of her son but all in vain.

“Last time I came with a letter requesting to see the Speaker but didn’t see him. I do not sleep well, I want my son to be released, I beg of you,” said.

Police officers at Parliament calmed her down and took her to the parliament’s canteen. It was not immediately clear whether she would be taken to meet the Deputy Speaker Anita Among.

Magistrate Christine Nantegge on Tuesday, 23rd November 2021 forwarded the case against the MPs to the High Court after prosecution said they had concluded the investigations into the charges of murder, attempted murder, and aiding and abetting terrorism against the two.

Prosecution states that the two legislators together with other suspects – some on remand and others still at large on August, 2, 2021 allegedly killed Joseph Bwanika, a resident of Kisekka Village in Kisekka Sub County in Lwengo District.

It is further alleged that on August 23 at Ssettaala Village in Masaka City, the MPs and their co-accused persons killed Francis Mugerwa Kiiza aka Nswa, Sulaiman Kakooza and Tadeo Kiyimba .

The MPs are also accused of attempting to kill Ronald Ssebyoto, a resident of the same area. They are also accused of financing the killings in the Greater Masaka region.