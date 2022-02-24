The Ministry of Education and Sports has said sixty-nine seed secondary schools are ready for commissioning. These schools are among the 117 that are seed secondary schools that are to be constructed in the first phase of the Uganda Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfers Program for Results (UgIFT) that was launched in 2019.

The full package of the Uganda Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfers (UgIFT) Seed Secondary School provides for a multipurpose hall, three units of classroom blocks, an administration block, a fully equipped two-unit Science block with science kits and chemical reagents, a library, an ICT block and a three-unit teachers’ houses among others.

Under this program, the Ministry of Education and Sports takes the supervisory role while the Ministry of Local Government handles the procurement part of the construction.

According to the ministry, Ankole has seven schools, Buganda (13), Bukedi (4), Bunyoro (4), Busoga (6), Elgon (4), Karamoja (5), Kigezi (4), Lango (8), Teso (7), Tooro (4) and West Nile (3).

In a Wednesday statement, the ministry said a school being ready for commissioning means that all the infrastructure that was set to be built is now in place and complete.

“These schools are already operational, implying that they are admitting learners and the government has already availed them with capitation grants for at least 240 learners for the start and shall be increased once the CAOs inform us of the actual enrollment, each school has some teachers out of the expected target of thirty-one, the Education Service Commission has promised to conclude the recruitment process by end of February 2022,” reads the statement.

The first seed school, Keihangara Seed Secondary School in Ibanda district — was commissioned by President Yoweri Museveni in December of 2021. The school was constructed with funding from the World Bank and the government of Uganda.

The ministry said the Schedule for commissioning will be released within the coming days.