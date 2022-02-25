The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Co-Founder of Homeland Media Group Limited Kasozi Nasser Akandwanaho has set up a television channel dubbed Homeland TV.

Located at Greenland Tower along Kampala road, the online television channel is expected to employ tens of journalists from all over the country. The channel is in a few days expected to hit the airwaves after Homeland Media Group Limited secured all the necessary equipment.

The Channel will broadcast politics and current affairs, business international news, entertainment and other beats.

Recently, the group launched a media institute, Homeland Media Institute (HMI) offering Short Courses, Certificates and Diplomas and in Journalism and Mass Communication. Homeland Media Institute, according to founders, is aimed at equipping students with journalist skills.

The television adds to a number of media outlets established by the Homeland Media group. The group runs a news website, Newspaper, Online Radio. The group offers other services which include Branding and Marketing.

According to Mr. Kasozi the institution was started to address the gap of professional journalists in the country by equipping students with journalist skills and vocational skills.

“We want to go different by offering practical skills to our skills. With that we shall be passing out job creators and not seekers other institutes do,” he said.

The CEO said: “At the Institute, they train students from lower levels of short courses to Diploma. Here every one can become a journalist as longer as they have the required minimum required grades for a short course and a Diploma.”

Eagle Online also learnt that graduates of the institution will get opportunities to work with the various Homeland media outlets.