The Opposition-sponsored motion seeking to censure Security Minister Maj. Gen. Jim Muhwezi has lapsed. This followed the failure by the Opposition to raise the required 176 signatures to move the motion to the next phase.

On 9th February 2022, the Opposition MPs led by their leader in parliament Mathias Mpuuga, launched a campaign at moving a motion to censure the Minister of Security Maj. Gen. (Rtd ) Jim Muhwezi.

Gen. Muhwezi was a cussed abdicating his responsibility and that has resulted into forced disappearances, arbitrary arrests, detentions and continued torture of people in the country.

In his letter to the Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP), the clerk of parliament Adolf Mwesigye informed Mpuuga that the motion to censure the security minister failed.

“Only 88 Legislators appended their signatures out of the 176 MPs who are required to the censure motion to go on,” The clerk said.

The LoP admitted failing to collect the required signatures.

“We have not mastered the required signatures. The required signatures should be 176. Therefore it makes the censure motion proceedings no available to us,” Mpuuga said.

The MPs’ decisions to censure Muhwezi came amidst reports of torture of Ugandan Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabasaijja and Mr. Samuel Masereka, the Kasese District National Unity Platform (NUP) Registrar.

The two were allegedly tortured by security agencies upon arrest. Narrating his ordeal, Masereka said he was arrested by Police and later handed to Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI). He accused CMI of detaining him for three weeks, beating and punching him on a daily basis.

Kakwenza was nabbed from his Kisaasi home after a three days twitter feud with supporters of UPDF Land forces commander Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Kakwenza averred that Muhoozi’s supporters were allegedly bullying him for criticizing President Yoweri Museveni. He was detained at unknown military facility where he was subjected to all forms of torture. After two weeks, the Author was paraded before Buganda road and leveled with charges of offensive communication, contrary to Section 25 of the computer misuse act 2011.

Various organistions have since condemned the inhuman acts noting that arbitrary arrest of people by security services, holding them in ungazetted places of detention for prolonged periods of time, torturing them, not bringing them before a court within the mandatory time limits, are violations of Uganda’s national legislation, regional and international commitments as well as specific Presidential guidelines.