The Archbishop of Church of Uganda The Most Rev Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu has called upon Christians in the Diocese of Muhabura to unite and reconcile for the betterment of their Diocese and the nation.

Archbishop Kaziimba who is in the Diocese for his maiden official pastoral visit made the call today in a Service held at St. Andrew’s Cathedral Seseme.

He informed Christians that he had forgiven people from the Diocese who took him and the Church to court and called for special prayers for the process of transition and peaceful retirement of Bishop Cranmer Mugisha.

“We must learn to forgive one another, reconcile and live in harmony for the betterment of our Diocese. We should pray for peaceful transition and not to accept to go back to ancient wrangles. They won’t take us anywhere!” Archbishop Kaziimba.

He said he has forgiven a section of Christians that took him and the Church to Court and requested them to desist from such ungodly acts.

He called for special attention to the boy Child to have men and husbands of valour.

“We normally ignore these boys and focus only on the girl child. These boys if not mentored well, they end up marrying our well mentored girls and the end result is the high number of gender based violence cases you normally hear being reported.” Archbishop Kaziimba.

Hundreds of people gave their lives to Christ following his altar call after his Sermon which was under the theme, Hope beyond affliction, Lamentations 3:21.

He later visited Sesame Girls Secondary School where he mentored students on making right choices, the beauty of salvation, patience and focus in education.

He also visited Potters village, a children’s medical and crisis center with over 25 children who were abandoned at birth, whose mothers died at birth and those with neurological challenges.

The Archbishop also inspected the ongoing works the construction of St Andrew’s Cathedral Sesame which is a 3000 seater Capacity cathedral.