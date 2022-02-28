World football governing body, Fifa has announced that no international competition shall be played on the territory of Russia, with “home” matches being played on neutral territory and without spectators.

The member association representing Russia shall participate in any competition under the name “Football Union of Russia (RFU)” and not “Russia”.

Fifa said “No flag or anthem of Russia will be used in matches where teams from the Football Union of Russia participate.”

The federation will try to find a solution with the three countries – Sweden, Poland and the Czech Republic – involved in the World Cup qualifiers.

“We has already engaged in dialogue with all of these football associations. FIFA will remain in close contact to seek to find appropriate and acceptable solutions together.”

“FIFA would like to reiterate its condemnation of the use of force by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. Violence is never a solution and FIFA expresses its deepest solidarity to all people affected by what is happening in Ukraine,” Fifa said in a statement.

The International Olympic Committee has urged international sports federations to either move or cancel events planned in Russia or Belarus. Russian troops entered Ukraine through Belarus, when the invasion began.

Last week, UEFA moved the 2022 Champions League final to Paris, France after Russia was stripped of the match following the nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

Uefa expressed “thanks and appreciation” to French President Emmanuel Macron for “his personal support and commitment to have European club football’s most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis”.

Ukrainian forces were still holding off Russian troops advancing on the capital Kyiv.