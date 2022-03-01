The FUFA Competitions Department has confirmed that twelve (12) teams will take part in the 2021/2022 season of the FUFA Women Elite League after meeting the club licensing requirements.
The league has been scheduled to kick off on 13th March 2022.
The teams have been pooled into two groups under brand names; Elizabeth and Victoria with each comprising of six teams.
The grouping has been done based on the location of teams to ease the burden of transport during the league that will be played on home and away basis.
The top placed team in each group at the end of the season will join the FUFA Women Super League.
The groups
Elizabeth Group
Acholi Queens
EHCOS SS WFC
Dynamic Jjeza WFC
Kataka She FC
Wakiso Hills WFC
Makerere University WFC
Victoria Group
King of Kings WFC
Bunyaruguru Girls FC
Asubo Gafford Ladies
Isra Soccer Academy
Luweero Giant Queens
Ajax Queens FC