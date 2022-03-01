The FUFA Competitions Department has confirmed that twelve (12) teams will take part in the 2021/2022 season of the FUFA Women Elite League after meeting the club licensing requirements.

The league has been scheduled to kick off on 13th March 2022.

The teams have been pooled into two groups under brand names; Elizabeth and Victoria with each comprising of six teams.

The grouping has been done based on the location of teams to ease the burden of transport during the league that will be played on home and away basis.

The top placed team in each group at the end of the season will join the FUFA Women Super League.

The groups

Elizabeth Group

Acholi Queens

EHCOS SS WFC

Dynamic Jjeza WFC

Kataka She FC

Wakiso Hills WFC

Makerere University WFC

Victoria Group

King of Kings WFC

Bunyaruguru Girls FC

Asubo Gafford Ladies

Isra Soccer Academy

Luweero Giant Queens

Ajax Queens FC