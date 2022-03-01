A group of 10 amateur Ugandan golfers and two journalists have set off for Nairobi to participate in and cover the Magical Kenya Golf Open respectively.

The players will be taking part in the Pro-Am leg of the annual Kenyan golf do which runs from 3 to 6 March at the Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya and is part of Absa Bank Uganda’s sponsorship of the Uganda Golf Open that ran from 18th November to 4th December 2021.

While speaking to the sponsorship, Mumba Kalifungwa, Absa Bank Uganda’s Managing Director said the bank was proud to play a role in helping to develop the skills and increase the exposure of the Ugandan players through their participation in a tournament of this scale.

Stories Continues after ad

“As a brand that has been involved in supporting the development of golf in Uganda for a substantial period of time, we understand why it’s important for golfers to meet, interact with and play alongside peers from different countries and on international stages,” he added.

The Pro-Am is a tournament in which Amateur golfers get to play alongside Professionals to give the latter a practise round before the Professionals’ Open while allowing the former to develop their skills within a competition setting.

This specific trip will be special for the Ugandan players because the Magical Kenya Open is part of the internationally acclaimed European Golf Tour, which attracts top golfers from around the world and is played across 31 tournaments in 21 countries globally.

Uganda’s Amateur contingent includes Colin Isaac Talemwa; Joseph Kimani; John Muchiri; Wendy Angudeyo; Joseph Adrapi; Patrick Kagoro; Walter Tukahirwa; Alexander Matsiko; JeninaNasimolo and Collin Subika, while the journalists include Innocent Ndawula of the Daily Monitor and Michael Nsubuga of the New Vision.

They will join the only Ugandan selected to participate as a Pro – Ronald Rugumayo, part of whose costs for the duration of the tournament are being met by the Bank.

Kalifungwa added, “This is the part of bringing possibilities to life that makes us proud to be a pan-African bank. Through multiple initiatives across almost every aspect of our business, we will continue to push the boundaries of what is expected of a financial services provider to add value to our customers, our country people and to the continent of Africa.”

The Magical Kenya Open is sponsored by Absa Bank Kenya.