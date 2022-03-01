The Office of the Director Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at strengthening prosecution of offences arising out of laws administered by URSB.

The MoU signing was witnessed by the DPP Jane Frances Abodo on behalf of the Office of the DPP, while URSB was represented by the Registrar General, Mercy Kainobwisho.

The MoU will also facilitate the collaboration between the two institutions in respect of strengthening the ability of URSB’s delegated prosecutors, to prosecute offences arising out of the laws administered by URSB, strengthening the overall performance of the ODPP in fulfilling its prosecutorial mandate, enabling both parties improve prosecution standards by compliance with the ODPP Prosecution Guidelines to enhance justice for all, easing investigation and prosecution of matters arising from breach of the laws administered by URSB, supporting the URSB Police Enforcement Unit in the process of investigating offences arising out of the laws administered by URSB.

“This collaboration will lead to joint prosecutions between Prosecutors in the ODPP and delegated prosecutors in URSB, and there will be opportunities of training for both prosecutors,” said the DPP Jane Frances Abodo.

Mercy Kainobwisho said the arrangement will enhance URSB’s ability to ensure laws are followed while executing the organisation’s mandate.

“The MOU would lead to many opportunities for prosecution under URSB related laws such as company laws, receivership laws among others, and an environment of respecting intellectual property and business property will be built.”She said.

The MOU will further enhance the appreciation by the public of the roles of the ODPP and URSB.