Former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine has condemned the First Son Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Monday, the Muhoozi said majority of mankind (that are non-white) support Russia’s stand in Ukraine. “Vladimir Putin is absolutely right! When the USSR parked nuclear armed missiles in Cuba in 1962 the West was ready to blow up the world over it. Now when NATO does the same they expect Russia to do differently?” Muhoozi said on his twitter account.

Bobi Wine has since responded to the Commander of Land Forces saying that he (Muhoozi) and President Yoweri Museveni are the few tyrants in support of the war. Museveni has since not responded to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Not surprised. Nothing better to expect from a man who finds pleasure in torture and murder of unarmed civilians including women and children! From personally overseeing the torture of hundreds of our supporters, to murdering civilians in the DRC and other places, Muhoozi is now praising the invasion of Ukraine! Why wouldn’t he? The same group invaded and looted Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). We now have to pay millions of dollars in reparations!” Bobi said.

The singer said alongside Ugandans of good conscience, join the world in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, more so, those who have lost loved ones, and the tens of thousands fleeing their country.

He acknowledged the heroic leadership of Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, a former comedian and actor, who many dismissed for being inexperienced. He has proven the skeptics wrong and earned the respect of the world for his courage in the face of the storm.

“We stand with justice, human rights and good. We stand with the truth! We stand with oppressed people all over the world, because we know what oppression feels like. Muhoozi must be happy seeing little children in the cold, trying to find refuge,” he said.

Last week, Russia invaded Ukraine for siding with the Countries under the European Union (EU) and NATO, noting that it puts its security at risk.