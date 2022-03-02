Deputy Speaker Among meets delegation from Sierra Leone Parliament

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament this morning received a delegation from the Parliament of Sierra Leone led by Commissioner of Parliament Honorable Rugiatu Rosy Kanu.

The team is in the Country to bench mark on how the Parliament of Uganda has managed the welfare and Pension of Members of Parliament in the Country.

Speaking during the engagement, Hon Rugiatu said they are here to pick lessons on how they can better the management of Welfare of their MPs.

Stories Continues after ad

Deputy Speaker Among welcomed the team to the Pearl of Africa and informed that all African brothers and sisters are not considered guests in Uganda.

“Welcome to your other home and make sure that you experience the beauty of the Pearl of Africa”, she added.

The deputy Speaker delegated the chairman of the Parliamentary Pension Scheme Honorable Arinaitwe Rwakajara to share the necessary information with the visiting delegation before she meets them again.