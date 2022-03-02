The Vice President of Equatorial Guinea and also Minister of Defence and National Security H.E Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue has today held a meeting with the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs (MODVA)Hon Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja.

The meeting at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs headquarters in Mbuya – Kampala, was a courtesy call aimed at strengthening the existing cordial relations between the two countries and cooperation in defence.

His Excellency Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue expressed his gratitude for the existing brotherly relationship between Equatorial Guinea and Uganda.

“I Am happy to be home twenty-four (24) hours a day because of the existing peace,” said the Vice President.

The Vice President noted that the forthcoming renewal of the MOU will facilitate the exchange of military trainers and promote trade between the two sister countries.

Speaking at the same meeting, Hon Vincent Ssempijja lauded the existing cooperation between the two countries, most especially in the area of defence and security. He said that it is important to strengthen the existing relationship between the two countries.

Hon Ssempijja further applauded the delegation from Equatorial Guinea for finalizing all processes that concreticised the MOU on defence and security.

The meeting was attended by the Permanent Secretary MODVA Mrs. Rosette Byengoma, UPDF Chief of Training and Recruitment Brig Gen Mathew Gureme, Defence Spokesperson Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, Deputy Chief of Personnel and Administration Brig Gen Eugene Ssebuggwawo, UPDF Deputy Chief of Legal Services Col Wandera.

The delegation from Equatorial Guinea included: Minister of Exterior Security Juan Antonio, Vice Minister of Defence Candido Ngogi Engono and the Director General Defense and Recruitment Argelio Ndong Nkosi, among others.

H.E. Toedoro Nguema Mangue who is on a two-day working visit to Uganda first met President Museveni yesterday and commended him for his support to Equatorial Guinea and for Africa. He said the current global changes and instability in parts of Africa are a challenge to the continent.

The duo discussed various issues affecting their respective countries and the continent including strengthening their cooperation in peace, security and social economic transformation saying problems in Africa can be defeated if they all worked together.

“I thank my brother for sending you with. Capacity building is very essential and Uganda is willing to cooperate with Equatorial Guinea. When fighting Idi Amin, I trained 28 young people from Mozambique. They became the core of our army who trained others,” President Museveni said.

The President said Uganda is on the frontline of fighting hostile groups including from Sudan and Somalia.

“We want to help but also teach a lesson that Africa belongs to Africans. The problem is the politics and a wrong type of army that is not oriented to fight and defend their country and defend it cheaply,” he said.

Uganda is already supporting Equatorial Guinea in building capacity and professionalization of the West African nation’s army.