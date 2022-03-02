The Most Rev Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu on Tuesday 1st March, 2022 made two years as Archbishop of Church of Uganda (CoU) and renewed his commitment to championing Church of Uganda’s agenda of self-sustainability.

He made the commitment during a thanksgiving service prepared by the organizing committee for his enthronement.

CoU said in statement; “As a souvenir project for his two years of ministry as Archbishop of Church of Uganda, the construction of Archbishop’s Palace Guest Units which will be financed by the Enthronement Committee was commissioned.”

According to Ruth Nankabirwa the Chairperson of the committee, the project is part of development plan the Committee has for the Archbishop’s period at the helm of Church of Uganda.

“As the Enthronement Committee, this is just the beginning. We want Archbishop’s visitors to sleep in the Palace comfortably. Every year, we shall be starting a new project until our Archbishop retires. This will help the next Committee to have less work to do in the next enthronement,” Nankabirwa.

The Provincial Secretary of Church of Uganda Rev. Canon William Ongeng commended the Archbishop for his steadfast leadership and pastoral care.

“Since lockdown, the Archbishop focused on preaching the gospel through Media and his message reached far and wide. He was able to visit all serving and retired Bishops, Widows of Bishops with relief aid which he personally mobilized, built a fully furnished house for Canon Suzan Wani the wife of the Late Archbishop Silvanus Wani and he together with Bishops are doing the same for Mama Evelyne Wathokudi the wife of the Late Bishop Alphonse Wathokudi in Nebbi. He has also ably steered the Provincial Secretariat and continues to give strategic leadership to Church of Uganda,” Canon Ongeng said.

Works Minister Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala, IGG Hon Betti Kamya, Provincial Head of Laity Mr John Tereraho, Provincial Mothers Union President Canon Ruth Senyonyi among other dignitaries graced the function.