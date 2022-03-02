State House Health Monitoring Unit (HMU) has revealed that the Executive Director (ED) of Mulago National Referral Hospital Dr. Col (Rtd) Byarugaba Baterana and other staff are set to be arraigned in court over misappropriation of Shs 28.8 Billion.

Dr. Byarugaba was arrested on the 28th February by HMU Criminal Investigation Department on allegations of fraud and misappropriation of funds.

In April 2021, HMU conducted an investigative review of Mulago hospital on Essential Medicines and Health Supplies (EMHS), Human resource for Health and finance covering four years. The investigations followed numerous complaints lodged by staff and concerned individuals. The management according to HMU failed to avail satisfactory information and this led to commencement of investigations.

“Preliminary findings indicate that Shs 974 million was misappropriated in the last two years starting from July 2019 to June 2021. It was also established that the Accounting Officer Byarugaba failed to notify the Auditor General about the missing vouchers amounting to Shs 5.2 billion,” HMU said.

The Unit avers that in 2016, the hospital contracted two companies MS Setramco International Limited and MS Convention World Ltd to provide a range of services that is to say laundry machines, Central Sterile supply department steam boilers and sundry. Investigations indicate that based on forged work Identity Card, and work completion certificates, the companies were paid Shs 20.5 billion.

“The Investigation team conducted a verification of supplies allegedly procured from First Pharmacy by the Hospital management. Payment statements indicated that the hospital paid Shs 1.4 billion under emergency orders presumably after running out of National Medical Stores (NMS) stock. Only a small stock was received from the pharmacy.”

HMU accused the hospital management of entering into an illegal agreement with the private pharmacies. In February 2018, the management entered into a 10 year memorandum of understanding and tenancy agreement with private pharmacies; Ecopharm and First pharmacy to operate within the hospital premises.

“The poorly executed MOUs and tenancy, both Ecopharm and First pharmacy defaulted rate rent of up to a tune of Shs 135 million and Shs 67.5 million respectively by 4th November 2021,” HMU said.