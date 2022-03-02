The Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP) Mathias Mpuuga who doubles as Nyendo-Mukungwe legislator has hit at the President General of the Democratic Party (DP) Norbert Mao saying that he is dispirited and frustrated.

The former Gulu District Chairman has for the last months been critical of the National Unity Platform (NUP) leaders saying they are incompetent and cannot lead this country.

“I’ll continue castrating the NUP rapists who detest any rule based approach to the management of society,” he said last month.

He accused NUP of receiving Inter Party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD) money and later claimed they didn’t get it.

The money according to the NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi was credited to their account without their consent because they are not members of the IPOD. The NUP has said that Mr. Mao is jealous because most of the party members defected to the Kamwokya based political party.

Speaking earlier today, Mpuuga said Mao’s altercations are personal and wouldn’t decipher it to DP.

“Mao is beyond frustration and I think he is dispirited. Growing up and looking at the days of UYD and what he was, for what he ought to have been and who he is now, I feel he is dispirited and those around him ought to talk to him and let him know all will be well,” Mpuuga said.

“The desire to meet as opposition albeit our differences cannot be contested. There are individuals who thought they were patrons of opposition and with patronizing tendencies. If there are individuals who believe we deserve less to lead, that is their problem,” he said.