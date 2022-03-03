Blankets and Wine is back with another premier music experience designed to showcase outstanding musicians in the emerging genres of afro-based music. Following an almost 2-year hiatus due to a ban on physical events over the pandemic, the first edition of the year will now encompass live music performances, a pop-up market, and food court among others. The event is scheduled for 27th March 2020 at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

The post-lockdown edition coincides with the event’s 10th anniversary and according to the organisers, the celebration has been themed ‘Blankets is Me’ and will reinforce the DNA of Blankets and Wine in an all-new experience powered by Tusker Cider.

“Blankets and Wine is essentially more than a concert and allows revelers to enjoy live music from some of Africa’s most talented artists, interact with friends, meet new people and have an all-around great experience. As we commemorate 10 years of existence, we intend to reinforce the essence of this event and deliver a memorable experience for everyone who attends,” said Chantal Ngenzi, General Manager at House of DJs.

The organizers reveal that the return of Blankets and Wine is going to feature local and international performances from Uganda and around Africa. These include Spice Diana alongside Cosign Yenze, and the international line-up includes Uncle Waffles (South Africa), Nviiri the StoryTeller (Kenya)and Bruce Melodie (Rwanda).

“This edition shall immerse consumers into the world of Tusker Cider as they interact with the brand during the event. Tusker Cider, an innovation on the market, is a rich and flavorful drink for consumers looking for new, easy-going and exciting experiences through which to have a good time,” said Simon Lapyem, Innovations Projects Manager at Uganda Breweries.

Tickets are priced at Shs 100,000 and can be purchased from Zone 7 (Mbuya), Shisa Nyama Village (Bugolobi) and Kenjis (Kisementi).